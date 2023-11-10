Semi slams into water tower, damaging it; we now know what’s next for the tower

WEST CARROLLTON — A semi slammed into a local water tower earlier this week and now we know what’s going to happen next.

The now-heavily damaged, decommissioned 100,000-gallon water tower will be removed next week. It’s scheduled to come down on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

Located at the corner of E. Central Avenue and S. Elm Street in West Carrollton, the water tower was built in the 1930s.

“The removal of the Water Tower has been planned since early 2023 and is not the result of the semi crash earlier this week,” Cheryl Dillin, Interim Public Information Officer for West Carrollton, said.

On Tuesday morning, a semi slammed into the bottom of the water tower, causing heavy damage to its center pillar. Several hours after the crash, the semi was carefully removed in two parts.

The intersection will be closed when demolition crews take down the water tower. A breakdown of the detour can be viewed here.

