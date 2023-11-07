WEST CARROLLTON — A semi has run into a water tower in southern Montgomery County.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of E. Central Avenue and S. Elm Street in West Carrollton.

>> PHOTOS: Semi runs into water tower in West Carrollton

West Carrollton Police dispatchers confirm they have police and fire crews on the scene investigating the crash.

E. Central Avenue and S. Elm Street are closed while emergency crews are on the scene.

We’re working to learn what happened and if anyone was hurt.





