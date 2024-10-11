‘The damage was intense;’ Ohio Task Force 1 continues work after Hurricane Milton

OHIO — Ohio Task Force 1 was in Florida when Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ohio Task Force 1 was released from North Carolina on Monday and went to Florida ahead of Milton.

The team spent Wednesday completing training, checking equipment, and repacking gear, according to a social media post.

When tornados hit part of Florida, part of the team left to help as a Quick Response Force.

As conditions worsened, they were directed to shelter in a high school as the worst of Hurricane Milton crossed the state.

The team was requested to work near Port Saint Lucie, Florida on Thursday.

They rescued people who were trapped, found missing people, documented damaged buildings, and rescued a dog, the team said.

OHTF-1 searched over 250 structures and only three escaped damage. 66 buildings were destroyed while 96 suffered major damage.

“The community was hard hit by multiple tornados,” said Adam Landis, Task Force Leader. “The damage was intense. I was really proud of our team on so many levels as they worked cohesively to clear structures and find those missing. Our hearts go out to the people of Port Saint Lucie and all those affected.”

OFTF-1 posted storm-damaged photos on its Facebook page.

The team worked until after 3 p.m. on Thursday before returning to their Base of Operations in Orlando.

It is now awaiting its next mission.

