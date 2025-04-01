‘Critically over capacity;’ Animal shelter says they can’t accept any dogs without a court order

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is ‘critically over capacity’ and is in urgent need of adopters, fosters and rescues to help place several dogs.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins visited the animal resource center today and spoke with the center’s director about the ‘urgent’ need. The director says they are only accepting dogs that come with a court order on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The shelter is designed to safely house 80 dogs. Currently, the shelter is holding 108.

“We are often over 80. At this point, we are critically over 80, which is why we sent out the urgent need. Unfortunately, we are very rarely under our capacity,” Amy Bohardt, director of the Montgomery County ARC told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins Tuesday.

The shelter will still provide lost and found services, offer supplies to finders and owners, and scan pets for microchips, an ARC spokesperson said in a social media post this week.

This story will be updated.

