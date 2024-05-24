Critically low supply of blood types prompts Solvita Dayton Center to open Sunday

DAYTON — Solvita Dayton Center to will be open Sunday with an urgent demand for donors because supplies of type O and B are described as critically low going into the Memorial Day weekend.

>> 10 taken to hospitals from rear-end crash that shut down I-71 in central Ohio

Everyone who registers to donate at the center now through June 1 can choose a free Kings Island e-ticket or a $15 e-gift card.

Schedule an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Critically low means current inventory is at less than a three-day supply and Solvita cannot completely fill all hospital orders. Without the immediate help of more blood donations during the holiday weekend, supply is expected to worsen.

The Memorial Day holiday period disrupts blood collection. There are no mobile blood drives scheduled Friday or May 31. Solvita will operate under special hours Sunday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. close Monday for Memorial Day.

The holiday weekend launches the summer travel season, a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. High school blood drives have ended and will not resume until fall. Solvita asks community members to make time to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

All registered donors receive the Solvita “From One to Many” T-shirt and are automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Paycor Stadium.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.





©2024 Cox Media Group