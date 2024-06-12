Crews working to repair ‘large water break’ at Tipp City water tower

TIPP CITY — Residents in Miami County may experience water issues Tuesday evening.

According to the Tipp City Police Department, there was a large water break at a water tower.

A Miami County dispatcher said the tower is located on a side street, therefore traffic has not been impacted.

Crews are actively working to get the break fixed.

Tipp City Police asks that community members to not call 911 about this issue.

We will continue to follow this story.

