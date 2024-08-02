Crews working to fix large water main break in Clayton

CLAYTON — Crews are working to fix a large water main break in Clayton.

A large water main break occurred at Granite Drive and Main Street, the City of Clayton said in a Facebook post.

Montgomery County Crews are working on fixing the break.

>> 3 Ohio officers stabbed, suspect dead after standoff

According to the City, the line also feeds the airport which will cause low water pressure issues while being fixed.

As of this morning, there is not a boil advisory in place.

News Center 7 is working to learn how long it will take for crews to fix the break.

©2024 Cox Media Group