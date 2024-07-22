Crews on scene of reported rollover crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Crews are on the scene of a reported rollover crash in Riverside.

Around 5:48 a.m. crews were dispatched to Southbound Harshman Road near Springfield Street on reports of a rollover crash.

A Huber Heights Dispatcher confirmed that units were on the scene investigating a crash. No other preliminary details were available.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated the car had moderate damage but the driver was out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

