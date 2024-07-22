‘Truly a miracle;’ Ohio man rescued after going missing 2 weeks ago

KENTUCKY — An Ohio man who was missing for two weeks in Kentucky has been found.

Wolfe County (KY) Search and Rescue Team said they located Scott Hern, 48, on Saturday after 14 days, and 12 days without any food or water, according to a social media post.

Rescue officials said they learned from his diary that he had visited Bell Falls, along Highway 715.

They had previously searched the area but did a more thorough check.

Officials said they found a shoe print and evidence of a walking stick in a rarely traveled area.

As they went up the creek, they heard someone yell for help before a five-person team found Hern up a steep embankment, the social media post said.

They asked the Kentucky State Police to conduct a hoist operation to extract Hern.

“It is truly a miracle that Mr. Hern was found after 14 days and 12 days without any food or water,” Wolfe County Search & Rescue said. “We were persistent in our search, but hope was fading.”

Hern had last communicated with his family on July 5 and was last seen on July 6, the rescue team said on July 17.

The rescue team said it “truly took a true team effort” to rescue Hern.

