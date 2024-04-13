At least 1 hospitalized after crash involving vehicle, train

DAYTON — At least 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle and a train in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the CSX tracks and Leo Street intersection around 6:01 a.m. on reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a train.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews were on the scene, but no other preliminary details were immediately available.

The Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that at least one person was taken to the hospital with believed to be minor injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story with what we find out.

