Crews responding to reports of water rescue in northern Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY & MIAMI COUNTIES — Rescue crews are responding to a water rescue near the Miami-Montgomery County line Saturday afternoon, an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.

>> Large police presence reported after shooting at Dayton apartment building

Before 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of State Route 48, between Baker Road and N Montgomery County Line Road on reports of a water rescue.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates the rescue is within the Stillwater River.

An iWitness 7 reporter told News Center 7 they saw multiple fire crews and police in the area. They also saw crews deploying boats into the river.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group