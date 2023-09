FRANKLIN — Warren County fire crews responded to a detached garage fire early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a small detached garage fire at 818 Union Road in Franklin.

Franklin dispatch told News Center 7 that the fire was put out quickly. No injuries were reported.

We are still working to find out more information.

We will provide updates on this developing story.

