Crews battling garage fire near local church

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a garage fire that happened in Dayton on Saturday night near the Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church.

The call came out at 11:56 p.m. near the 70 block of Gramont Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

