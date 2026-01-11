Crews battling garage fire near local church

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a garage fire that happened in Dayton on Saturday night near the Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church.
The call came out at 11:56 p.m. near the 70 block of Gramont Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
