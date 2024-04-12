UPDATE: Ramp from I-75 in Vandalia back open after crash

VANDALIA — UPDATE @ 6:30 a.m.

An exit ramp from Northbound Interstate 75 to Vandalia is back open after a crash.

Vandalia Police officers were dispatched just after 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of Benchwood and Wyse Roads on initial reports of a crash.

ODOT cameras show that the ramp from NB I-75 to Benchwood Road is closed while officers are on the scene.

Two vehicles are involved in the wreck and video shows at least one vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage.

The wreck did not affect traffic on NB I-75.

-INITIAL STORY-

A crash has closed an exit ramp from Northbound Interstate 75 in Vandalia Friday morning.

Vandalia Police officers were dispatched just after 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of Benchwood and Wyse Roads on initial reports of a crash.

ODOT cameras show that the ramp from NB I-75 to Benchwood Road is closed while officers are on the scene.

Two vehicles are involved in the wreck and video shows at least one vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that there are no injuries with this crash.

The wreck is not affecting traffic on NB I-75.

For drivers looking to get access to Benchwood Road, they will need to exit off Needmore Road from NB I-75.

They will need to use either Webster Road or N. Dixie Drive to get access to Benchwood Road.

