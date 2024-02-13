CPR training kiosk to be available starting this week in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A CPR training kiosk will be available to anyone in the area starting this week.

>>Federal judge issues new ruling blocking enforcement of Ohio’s social media law

Kettering Health will be moving the Mobile Hands-Only CPR training kiosk to the Kroger in Centerville, a spokesperson said.

They are doing it in conjunction with the American Heart Association.

“As the CPR kiosk continues to make its way through Greater Dayton, our communities are strengthened by those who take advantage of this convenient way to learn Hands-only CPR,” said Alina Joseph, executive director of the Heart & Vascular service line at Kettering Health. “When people spend just five minutes using the kiosk, they greatly improve their ability to act as lifesavers during a cardiac emergency. We’re excited for this initiative to continue its impact here in the Centerville community.”

A reception will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Kroger Centerville at 5400 Cornerstone North Boulevard and a survivor will also be there to tell their story.

The kiosk provides Hands-Only CPR training to the public in five minutes or less.

It will move to nine different host sites to make training available to the entire Dayton region.

©2024 Cox Media Group