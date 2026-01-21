County commissioners approve $5 million to revitalize part of area city

MIDDLETOWN — Butler County Commissioners approved funding toward redeveloping part of an area city.

They greenlit $5 million toward redeveloping the City of Middletown’s urban core, according to a city spokesperson.

The county matched contributions from the City of Middletown and Middletown Community Foundation in a collaborative effort to redevelop the historic Manchester Inn site.

“This investment reflects a strong partnership and shared commitment to the betterment of the city,” said Middletown City Manager Ashley Combs. “The heartbeat of our urban core will only grow stronger thanks to the support we’ve received from the Butler County

Commissioners today.”

Butler County Commissioner Donald Dixon previously said that the “$15 million will be the nucleus of a new downtown development.”

The Middletown City Council was scheduled to vote on approval of the “memorandum of understanding” at Tuesday’s city council meeting, the spokesperson said.

The Middletown Community Foundation is scheduled to vote on the issue on Jan. 27.

