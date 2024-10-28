Country music icon to make stop in Troy

TROY — Country music star Trace Adkins is bringing his tour to Troy.

Adkins is set to perform at the Hobart Arena on Nov. 7 as part of his “Somewhere In America Tour.”

He has sold over 11 million albums, charted over 20 singles, earned numerous awards and Grammy nominations, and garnered over two billion streams.

Adkins made a stop in the Miami Valley in 2021 when he performed at the Fraze Pavillion in Kettering.

Tickets range from $49 to $99 and can be purchased here.

