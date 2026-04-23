Corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into Ohio detention facility

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A corrections officer in northern Ohio was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into a detention facility, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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Cheyanne McClutchen is facing illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs charges.

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The indictment was filed in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas, WOIO-19 reported.

The alleged crime happened on Nov. 20, 2025.

McClutchen is a corrections officer in Cuyahoga County.

Court records didn’t specify which detention facility this took place at.

McClutchen was arrested on a felony warrant by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, our affiliate reported.

She was transported to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department to be booked into jail.

A spokesperson with Cuyahoga County told our affiliate that McClutchen will be on unpaid administrative leave pending possible criminal charges.

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