Coroner IDs woman killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY — The person who was killed in a crash in Butler County this week has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christine B. Rhoads-Larsen, 44, of Hamilton, was identified on Thursday by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, deputies and medics responded to the area of U.S. 127 and Eaton Road for a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

An initial investigation reveals that a black SUV was traveling south on U.S. 127 when a silver Toyota failed to yield at the intersection and hit the SUV.

The impact caused the SUV to enter the northbound lanes of U.S. 127, where it was struck by a truck and trailer, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Rhoads-Larsen was the driver of the SUV, according to the crash report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people involved in the crash were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]