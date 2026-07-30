Mackenzie Shirilla’s lawyers file federal petition to vacate murder conviction

CLEVELAND — Lawyers for Mackenzie Shirilla have filed a federal petition asking a federal court to vacate her murder conviction and grant her a new trial.

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Shirilla was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life following a 2022 car crash that killed her boyfriend and a friend.

The case was the subject of the Netflix documentary “The Crash.”

Shirilla’s lawyers are claiming her original defense was ineffective for failing to present several pieces of evidence during her trial, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

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The petition also states that Shirilla had a documented medical condition — postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS — which can cause sudden loss of consciousness, and that her original attorneys did not disclose it to the court.

Her lawyers are also questioning the Medical Examiner’s Office manner of death ruling and autopsy testimony.

WOIO has reached out to Shirilla’s attorney for comment.

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