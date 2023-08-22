‘Hell on wheels’; Ohio teen who killed boyfriend, friend in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison

STRONGSVILLE — An Ohio woman convicted of murdering her boyfriend and her friend in a 2022 car crash has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Earlier this month, Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was found guilty of 12 counts including charges of murder, felonious assault and aggravated vehicular homicide, according to our news partners at WOIO.

In July 2022, Shirilla sped her car into a building at a high rate of speed killing her two passengers — her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan.

Prosecutors introduced a video of the crash during the bench trial, which started Aug. 7, which Judge Nancy Margaret Russo commented on as she delivered the verdict.

“She morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels as she makes her way down the street,” Judge Russo said in reference to the crash video. “She had a mission and she executed it with precision.”

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley commented on the sentencing.

“When you drive four or five seconds with the pedal all the down at 100 miles per hour into a building we felt this charge was appropriate and we think the judge felt that as well with today’s verdict,” O’Malley said.

Shirilla wept as Judge Russo handed down her decisions.

“I’m so deeply sorry,” Shirilla said. “I hope one day you can see I would never let this happen or do it on purpose.”

















