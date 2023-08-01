Coroner IDs victim of shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting in Dayton that happened early Tuesday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 51-year-old Robert Blackstone.

Around 12:30 a.m. Dayton police were called to a shooting in the area of East Fifth Street and South Main Street, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatchers were informed of the shooting after an officer came across the scene, according to dispatch notes.

Further information about suspects or what led to the shooting was not available.

