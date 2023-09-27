Coroner ID’s man killed in weekend shooting

DAYTON — A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton Saturday morning.

Gary Wills, 27, was identified as the person shot and killed, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police and medics were called to the first block of East Fairview Avenue for reports of a shooting just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they got to the scene, they found a Wills who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Two other people were taken from the scene to a Kettering Health hospital with serious injuries. One was later taken to Miami Valley Hospital for medical concerns. Neither was shot, but police weren’t able to confirm the cause of their injuries.

Police said Monday that no arrests had been made. We’re working to learn if there have been any developments since then.

The Dayton Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

