1 dead, 2 injured after weekend shooting

DAYTON — A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called to the first block of East Fairview Avenue for reports of a shooting just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Two other people were taken from the scene to a Kettering Health hospital with serious injuries. One was later taken to Miami Valley Hospital for medical concerns. Neither was shot, but police weren’t able to confirm the cause of their injuries at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time, but Bauer said that there is “no perceived threat to public safety related to this incident.”

The Dayton Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

