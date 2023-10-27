Coroner IDs John Doe found in Dayton

DAYTON — A John Doe that a local coroner’s office previously asked the public’s help in identifying has been identified.

Erin Graham, 25, was identified Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Graham’s body was found on Oct. 12 in the area of East Hudson Avenue in Dayton. A coroner’s release from Friday indicated he was found in a rear alley.

On Oct. 19, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger asked for the public’s assistance in identifying Graham.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

News Center 7 previously reached out to Dayton Police about their investigation into his death.

“Dayton Police’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene at 130 East Hudson Avenue and is investigating, which is standard operating procedure in cases such as this,” Lt. Steven Bauer said.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

