1 hospitalized after car crashes into Kettering business

KETTERING — A person is hospitalized after a car crashed into a Kettering business early Friday morning.

Kettering police officers and medics were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on Stroop Road and Wilmington Pike, Kettering Police told News Center 7.

A photo from an iWitness 7 viewer shows a car crashed into GetActive Home Medical & Mobility at the corner of Stroop and Wilmington.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Car into building Stroop Road Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

