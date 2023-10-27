Crime And Law

1 hospitalized after car crashes into Kettering business

By WHIO Staff

Car into Kettering business Photo from iWitness 7 viewer

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A person is hospitalized after a car crashed into a Kettering business early Friday morning.

>>PHOTOS: 1 hospitalized after car crashes into Kettering business

Kettering police officers and medics were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on Stroop Road and Wilmington Pike, Kettering Police told News Center 7.

A photo from an iWitness 7 viewer shows a car crashed into GetActive Home Medical & Mobility at the corner of Stroop and Wilmington.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Image 1 of 5

Car into building Stroop Road Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read