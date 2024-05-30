Versailles student, 13, plays guitar and surprises classmates

VERSAILLES — A student at Versailles Middle School surprised his classmates when he recently performed in a talent show.

Easton Dirksen, 13, played the electric guitar during the show, but he and some teachers decided to play a trick on his classmates.

Dirksen came out and began to play “Back in Black” by AC/DC but intentionally messed up. One of Dirksen’s teachers, Mr. Pleiman, asked the student body to give Dirksen another chance at playing the classic rock song.

As Mr. Pleiman walked off stage, the curtain opened behind Dirksen where there 3 teachers ready and willing to play the song along with Dirksen, surprising the student body.

©2024 Cox Media Group