Coroner IDs 78-year-old man killed in Miamisburg house fire

MIAMISBURG — The man who died after being rescued from a house fire in Miamisburg on Tuesday morning has been identified.

Gary Johnson, 78, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Buckeye Street around 8:46 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, a woman met them and told them her husband was still inside.

Miami Valley Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Barnett told News Center 7 that Johnson was found in the basement of the house with hoarding-like conditions.

Firefighters were eventually able to get Johnson out of the home and to a medic.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The fire remains under investigation Ohio State Fire Marshall.

