Coroner IDs 78-year-old man killed in Miamisburg house fire

MIAMISBURG — The man who died after being rescued from a house fire in Miamisburg on Tuesday morning has been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Gary Johnson, 78, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Renderings unveiled for new music venue at former site of popular Ohio amusement park
- Coroner IDs 29-year-old stabbed to death in Dayton; man charged
- Long track winter storm develops
The fire was reported in the 700 block of Buckeye Street around 8:46 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, a woman met them and told them her husband was still inside.
Miami Valley Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Barnett told News Center 7 that Johnson was found in the basement of the house with hoarding-like conditions.
Firefighters were eventually able to get Johnson out of the home and to a medic.
Johnson was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The fire remains under investigation Ohio State Fire Marshall.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group