Coroner IDs 55-year-old man found shot dead inside vehicle

DAYTON — A 55-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Dayton Thursday night.

Shawn Irvin was identified on Friday morning as the man killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, they found Irvin shot inside a vehicle.

Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our news crew at the scene saw that officers had blocked off the area about a half block away from the scene. It stretched over three blocks from Rugby Road to Rustic Road.

The shooting is under investigation by detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

