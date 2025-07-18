‘He’s in here shot;’ 911 caller describes hearing several gunshots in deadly shooting

DAYTON — People said they heard several gunshots during a deadly shooting in Dayton on Thursday.

Dayton officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of West Fairview Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot inside a car and later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Our news crew at the scene saw that officers had blocked off the area about a half block away from the scene. It stretched over three blocks from Rugby Road to Rustic Road.

A 911 caller described hearing multiple gunshots.

“We heard three gunshots,” she told dispatchers. “He’s in here shot, and he’s barely breathing.”

Dayton Police ask anyone with additional information to call Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or police at (937) 333-2677.

