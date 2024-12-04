Coroner IDs 32-year-old man killed in Jefferson Twp. crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The man killed in a crash in Jefferson Township over the weekend has been identified.

Rodrick Guy, 32, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

Guy died in a crash on Germantown Pike on Sunday evening.

A preliminary investigation found that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Germantown Pike and a Toyota 4Runner was traveling north at the time of the crash.

The Impala went left of center and crashed head-on with the 4Runner, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Impala, Guy, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the 4Runner were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.

