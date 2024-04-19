Coroner IDs 2 men killed in crash involving car, semi near Dayton bank

DAYTON — The two people killed in a crash involving a car and semi in Dayton earlier this week have been identified.

>> PHOTOS: Coroner on scene of crash involving car, semi near Dayton bank

Dylan Duncan, 32, and Sean Muse, 28, were identified Friday morning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Germantown Pike and S. Gettysburg Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dayton Police said that witnesses on the scene said the driver was driving approximately 100 miles per hour and then possibly hit some water, hydroplaned, and hit the semi-truck.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 dead after crash involving car, semi near Dayton bank

When police got to the scene, they found one person in the vehicle and one person outside of the vehicle.

Duncan and Muse were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said neither of them were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

DPD's Traffic Services Unit is investigating a fatal crash from today. After 11am officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Germantown Pike on a crash. A vehicle was traveling west on Germantown from lost control, went left of center, and collided with a semi truck. pic.twitter.com/gt4Hp5KX1E — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 17, 2024

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Germantown Pike Crash

©2024 Cox Media Group