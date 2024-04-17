Serious injuries reported after crash involving car, semi near Dayton bank

DAYTON — Serious injuries have been reported following a crash in Dayton.
The crash was reported around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Germantown Pike and S. Gettysburg Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A dispatch supervisor said the crash was initially reported to involve a car and a semi-trailer.
The crash has shut down Germantown Pike is closed around the area.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we gather more information.
