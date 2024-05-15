Coroner identifies man shot while sitting in vehicle in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — The coroner has identified the man killed in a Middletown shooting early Sunday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 2 injured after being shot while sitting in vehicle in Middletown

Devonte Beverly, 19, died from a gunshot wound just before 7 a.m. on May 12 at the intersection of Sheffield Street and Seldon Avenue, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened at 3:25 a.m. at the 1700 block of Sheffield Street on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people who had been shot while sitting in their vehicle.

Medics transported two of the people to Atrium Medic Center. Their condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mynheir 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

