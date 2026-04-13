Coroner identifies man killed in stabbing at Ohio State University soccer field

COLUMBUS — Officials have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing on an Ohio State soccer field on Friday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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As previously reported, two groups were involved in a fight around 7:45 p.m. at the Ohio State Turf fields, located off Cannon Drive.

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19-year-old Guilliani Olguin Jacinto was stabbed and transported to Wexner Medical Center, where he later died, according to the coroner’s office.

A juvenile suspect was arrested, but their identity hasn’t been released.

OSU officials stated that no one affiliated with OSU was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact the university police at 614-292-2121.

This stabbing remains under investigation.

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