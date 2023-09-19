Coroner determines cause of death of ‘Donnie Baker’ comedian Ron Sexton

HARRISON, Ohio — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death for comedian and radio personality Ron Sexton.

Officials from the coroner’s office confirmed to News Center 7 Tuesday that Sexton died of “combined toxic effects from fentanyl and ethanol (alcohol).” His manner of death was ruled accidental.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Donnie Baker’ death: Ohio police investigating comedian’s death release statement

Sexton, known to listeners of “The BOB & TOM Show” as “Donnie Baker,” was found deceased in a hotel in Harrison, Ohio on Friday, July 21. He was 52.

Police and medics were called to respond to the Holiday Inn Express located at 10906 New Haven Road around 2:21 p.m. for a non-breather, the spokesperson with the Harrison Police Department previously said.

Upon arrival, officers located Sexton in his hotel room deceased.

Sexton was set to perform at the Dayton Funny Bone on July 21 and July 22.

© 2023 Cox Media Group