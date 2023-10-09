‘Cooking safety starts with you;’ State fire marshal’s office begins Fire Prevention Safety Week

OHIO — Monday marks the start of Fire Prevention Week (FPW).

The Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal is partnering with the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) to promote safe cooking.

>> Local sheriff’s office to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event this week

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the U.S., according to NFPA.

NFPA says unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

The Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal encourages all residents to embrace the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU.”

“A cooking fire can grow quickly,” the state fire marshal said. “I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

>>Voter registration deadline November’s election in Ohio approaching

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half (49 percent) of all U.S. home fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

The Ohio Division of State Fire Marshall is offering the following key safety tips to reduce the risk of cooking fire:

Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.

Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet (1 meter) around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

To find out more about FPW programs and activities in your area, contact your local fire department.

For more information, click here.





©2023 Cox Media Group