Voter registration deadline November’s election in Ohio approaching

OHIO — The deadline is approaching for anyone who has not registered to vote for the upcoming November election here in Ohio.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: What Ohioans should know about the upcoming November general election
Ohioans have until tomorrow, October 10, to register to vote for the November 7 general election, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.
People can register to vote in person and can do so at any of the following locations:
- The office of the Secretary of State;
- The office of any of the 88 county boards of elections.
- The office of the registrar or any deputy registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
- Public libraries.
- Public high schools or vocational schools.
They can also register at county treasurers’ offices or offices of designated agencies. This includes:
- The Department of Job and Family Services.
- The Department of Health (including the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program).
- The Department of Mental Health.
- The Department of Developmental Disabilities.
- Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities; or
- The office of any state-assisted college or university responsible for providing assistance to students with disabilities.
Federal and state offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day.
>>‘I heard a couple of pops;’ Resident reacts to off-duty officer-involved shooting in neighborhood
People can also register to vote online by visiting this website.
They will need to provide the following information:
- Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Address
- Last four digits of your Social Security number
For more information on voter registration in Ohio, visit this website.
Early voting starts on October 11.
©2023 Cox Media Group