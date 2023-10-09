Voter registration deadline November’s election in Ohio approaching

OHIO — The deadline is approaching for anyone who has not registered to vote for the upcoming November election here in Ohio.

Ohioans have until tomorrow, October 10, to register to vote for the November 7 general election, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

People can register to vote in person and can do so at any of the following locations:

The office of the Secretary of State;

The office of any of the 88 county boards of elections.

The office of the registrar or any deputy registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Public libraries.

Public high schools or vocational schools.

They can also register at county treasurers’ offices or offices of designated agencies. This includes:

The Department of Job and Family Services.

The Department of Health (including the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program).

The Department of Mental Health.

The Department of Developmental Disabilities.

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities; or

The office of any state-assisted college or university responsible for providing assistance to students with disabilities.

Federal and state offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day.

People can also register to vote online by visiting this website.

They will need to provide the following information:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

For more information on voter registration in Ohio, visit this website.

Early voting starts on October 11.

