UPDATE: All lanes reopened after crash on I-75 construction zone

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Traffic was impacted after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Friday.

Deputies and medics responded just after 6:30 a.m. to a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound between Wagner Ford and Needmore Roads.

All lanes are back open.

ODOT cameras show that the crash happened in the contraflow lane.

Crews blocked the contraflow lane and center lane.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

