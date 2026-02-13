TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75 construction zone

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A crash has closed the left lanes on Interstate 75 Northbound in Harrison Township. Deputies and medics responded just after 6:30 a.m. to a crash on I-75 NB past Needmore Road. ODOT cameras show the crash is at the end of the contraflow lane. The center lane is also closed.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

