Construction underway in Springfield to help breast cancer patients

Construction is now underway to help breast cancer patients in Springfield.

>>Premier Health patients among millions involved in data breach, software company says

Crews have begun work to create an integrated beast cancer center at the Mercy Health Springfield Cancer Center, a spokesperson said.

“For years, we’ve supported women through their treatment journey but what we’ve learned is the journey can be very complicated, and yet the process doesn’t have to be,” said Pilar Mock, Director of Oncology for Mercy Health-Springfield.

The new breast cancer center aims at supporting women facing the diagnosis by wrapping the care team around the patient through one appointment where specialists will talk to them one-on-one.

The goal is to eliminate the need for multiple trips on multiple days for individual appointments, Mock said.

Funding for the $80,000 project is coming from the Mercy Health Foundation.

©2023 Cox Media Group