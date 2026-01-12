Congressman Mike Turner announces bid for re-election

DAYTON — Dayton area Congressman Mike Turner is running for re-election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Turner made that announcement on Monday while speaking at the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

He said he’s focused on downtown safety and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As we look to increases for defense spending for opportunities at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, but at the same time, we have great vulnerabilities as we look to threats to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the jobs in the federal government,” Turner said. “This is going to be a time where you need strong advocacy.”

Turner is a senior member of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee and sits on the Oversight and Accountability Committee.

He was first elected to Congress in 2002.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group