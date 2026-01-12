Olive Garden’s newest Miami Valley location now open to public

PIQUA — The Miami Valley’s newest Olive Garden is officially open for business.
The location on Scott Drive in Piqua opened to the public on Monday.
News Center 7 previously reported that the city would be bringing an Olive Garden, Chipotle, and a Hampton Inn to the former site of a Red Roof Inn, which was condemned in 2022.
The Chipotle officially opened in September.
News Center 7 has reached out to the City of Piqua to see the status of the Hampton Inn. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
