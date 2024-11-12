Community votes to ban alcohol sales in part of Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — Part of the Greene County community has banned stores from selling alcohol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m., carry-out or to-go alcohol sales are banned from precinct 34 in Beavercreek.

This ban targets establishments such as truck stops and gas stations from building inside Precinct 34.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Ban the sales there by discouraging Racetrack or any future gas station or truck stops from building there. Because it will impact their profits by not selling carryout alcohol,” Mary Lou Hopun of Beavercreek said.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins spoke with people in precinct 34 and they said traffic is already difficult enough in their precinct.

“Very complicated turnarounds and u-turns. Supposedly to help stop accidents but it hasn’t. It’s more complicated to locals and anyone passing through,” Hopun said.

Some residents say the vote was more about the future use of the plot of land than alcohol.

“We’re very encouraged to preserve that land for the potential overpass. It’s a huge safety issue at this intersection,” Hopun said.

News Center 7 reached out to the city of Beavercreek about how this will impact future business in the area, but no one was available for comment.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



