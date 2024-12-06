Community voices concerns about proposed paper recycling plant in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People are speaking out against a proposed new paper recycling plant that could be built on the border of two Montgomery County cities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Dayton and Trotwood community members gathered at the Dayton Metro Library West Branch to share their concerns on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Saica, which is a Spain-based company, wants to build the facility at the northeast corner of Little Richmond and Olive roads in northwest Dayton, which is just south of Trotwood.

“We get so emotional about things that we don’t actually try to evaluate the facts,” Trotwood resident Glenn Parrish said.

Parrish was one of the dozens of Trotwood community members who said they didn’t like how close it would be to their city.

Saica leaders said this nearly $600 million facility would employ 230 full-time workers.

Parrish said this would be a benefit for the people in his community.

“We do need economic development here in this area,” he said.

At the meeting, Trotwood leaders said they do not want this plant anywhere near their city limits.

They have concerns about what it could do to the air and water.

“We got people on whales where this proposed project is supposed to go,” Trotwood City Manager Quincy Pope said. “The developers say it’s minimal, if it’s more than 1% or 0% it’s important to the city of Trotwood.”

News Center 7 talked to Saica’s project manager Juan-Antonio Miller.

During his presentation, he talked about the use of chemicals.

“We don’t use PFAs. We have never and we are not going to. This is very important,” Miller said.

Miller also talked about the smells since people in both Dayton and Trotwood expressed concerns.

“There is a smell in certain parts of the mill, but it is contained, and that is not spreading out of the boundaries,” Miller said.

Parrish said he’ll look at the pros and cons when it comes to this development.

“I love Trotwood, and I want to make sure that whatever benefits Trotwood, I want to definitely be on board with that,” he said.

Saica will hold another meeting at Dayton City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



