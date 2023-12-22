Community members gather to show appreciation for ‘Greene County Santa’ after ALS diagnosis

GREENE COUNTY — The man who has served as Greene County’s Santa for years was diagnosed with ALS, and dozens of people came together to celebrate him.

Since 1978, Greg Paxson has greeted children across the county for Christmas. Last year he was diagnosed with ALS and is no longer able to do what he’s loved for so long.

Last night, people gathered at his house with cards and gifts to show him how much he means to them.

“He does mean a lot, he is a staple here,” Erica Paxson, Greg Paxson’s daughter said.

Despite his illness, Greg’s daughter says his Christmas Spirit has not left him.

All he is wishing for this Christmas is for his Santa suits to be given to someone who wants to take on the role for the next generation.

