‘Christmas Car’ brings holiday spirit to the roadways

GREENE COUNTY — When the racing season ended and the Holiday season began, this local road racer decided to decorate her car for the holidays.

Jocylen Henderson, from Fairborn, participates in SCCA Road Racing at Mid-Ohio. With the racing season over, she decided to cover her car in Christmas lights.

“I’ve run into a couple of cops and they’ve had no issues with it. So maybe it’s just because of the Christmas spirit,” Henderson said.

Many people have dubbed the car, the ‘Christmas car” and Henderson said she has gotten a lot of good reactions.

“There’s this homeless lady because I work at the Papa John’s in Fairborn. And she is constantly there. And she told me how it lifted her mood even though she’s homeless. So it makes me feel good knowing that people enjoy it,” Henderson said.

Christmas Car





