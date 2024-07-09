‘Community is crying out for support;’ Organization working to curb youth gun violence

DAYTON — People said they are fed up with deadly violence in Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, around 2:51 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the International School at Residence Park, in the area of Oakridge Drive and Geneva Road.

While searching the area, officers found a male who appeared to have been shot.

Britton Harrison, 33, was pronounced dead on scene.

Joe Marks Sr. told 911 that he heard 75-100 gunshots.

“The shouting sounded like a warzone, and it was large caliber weapons. I could tell by the sound and but at that point, I dived for the floor,” Marks said.

Marks has lived in West Dayton for more than 20 years, he worries too many kids are lost.

>> RELATED: 33-year-old man dead after shooting near Dayton elementary school

“The community is crying out for support,” Monnie Bush, founder and CEO of Victory Project said.

Bush started the Victory Project in 2009.

In the last year, it opened a second location in West Dayton.

“We know these young men are very, very capable of tremendous things. But there’s a lot of things that’s gotten in their way to poverty and crime and trauma,” Bush said.

The program teaches them unique skills like how to treat a partner on a date, and how to do laundry and gives them landscaping jobs.

Things 17-year-old Jediah Dewberry said keep him coming back.

“There’s just a lot of dangerous things going on around the city that kids just, they’re just used to it. So they don’t really see a way out of that and I think this is a really good alternative for those kids that don’t see a way out of it,” Dewberry said.

Bush has seen the program change lives and he hopes to open more programs in areas that need it.

©2024 Cox Media Group