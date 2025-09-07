Columbus Zoo reveals name of baby elephant

COLUMBUS — One of the newest additions to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium finally has a name.

Zoo officials recently revealed the name of their elephant calf: Rita Jean.

“This name honors the late Rita Jean Wolfe, a beloved member of the Wolfe family—a family whose legacy has been deeply intertwined with the Zoo’s history for more than a century," the zoo shared on social media.

The Wolfe family encouraged the City of Columbus to develop a zoo in 1926, contributed money to the first-ever habitat, and helped bring in the first animals in 1927.

“Rita Jean Wolfe embodied the same qualities we see in our elephants—strength, resilience, and boundless compassion," zoo leaders said.

Rita Jean was born on July 23 and made her public debut on Aug. 4.

“Baby Rita Jean represents hope, love, and compassion—the same gifts Rita gave so freely to her community," the zoo said.

