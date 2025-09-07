Local brewery up for sale

MIAMISBURG — Star City Brewing in Miamisburg is for sale, owner Justin Kohnen confirms.

Kohnen told News Center 7 that the decision to put the business up for sale “wasn’t made lightly.”

“I’ve loved owning Star City Brewing, but I’ve been considering stepping back for some time to focus on new opportunities and let someone else take the reins,” he said.

He said he’s looking for a buyer who can continue to run the business and “maintain the community relationships” that have been built.

Star City Brewing opened in 2013. In 2022, it partnered with Bricky’s Comedy Club to bring live entertainment to the brewery.

“Bricky’s Comedy Club is a partner of Star City Brewing, and our goal is for that partnership to continue seamlessly under new ownership. Shows will continue as usual, with the same schedule and the same mix of local and touring comedians,” Kohnen said.

The brewery will remain fully open while the search for a new owner continues.

“Star City Brewing isn’t going anywhere — our goal is a seamless transition to a new owner who shares our vision and values. Guests can continue enjoying their favorite beers, ciders, cocktails, and events just as before,“ Kohnen said. ”Our partnerships will continue, and the community-focused spirit of the brewery will remain unchanged. We’re committed to making sure that Star City Brewing continues to be a welcoming place for everyone in Miamisburg and the Dayton area.”

